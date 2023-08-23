Oxford United looking to strike deal to sign Championship man

Oxford United are interested in signing Ipswich Town defender Greg Leigh, according to a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Oxford United are keen on luring the left-back down to League One as they look to add the final additions to their ranks before the transfer window shuts next Friday.

Leigh, 28, has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Ipswich and is mainly used as back-up by the Championship new boys.

The East Anglian Daily Times report that he is in ‘talks’ over a switch to the Kassam Stadium with the Tractor Boys looking to seal a deal to bring in Manchester United’s Brandon Williams.

Oxford eye full-back

Landing Leigh would be another eye-catching addition for Oxford as they look to continue their impressive start to the new campaign under former MK Dons boss Liam Manning.

The Jamaica international, who has eight caps under his belt, knows what it takes to get out of the third tier having helped his current club go up last term under Kieran McKenna.

He linked up with Ipswich in 2022 and has since made 22 appearances for them in all competitions, two of which have come this season, and he has found the net once.

Leigh started his career at Manchester City and rose up through the academy of the Premier League side. He never made a senior appearance during his time at the Etihad Stadium though and left in 2015 after a loan spell away at Crewe Alexandra.

The Sale-born man has since also had spells at Bradford City, Bury, NAC Breda, Aberdeen and Morecambe.

A new chapter at Oxford could be on the horizon for Leigh now and a move will depend on whether Ipswich can get Williams through the door.