Opinion: Liverpool man tipped for loan exit would be perfect for West Brom as Corberan transfer hope emerges

West Brom have had a turbulent summer transfer window, with Taylor Gardner-Hickman the latest name to have moved on.

He’s joined Bristol City on loan in what is a rather surprising transfer. It comes amid a testing summer transfer window at West Brom which has seen the Baggies forced into selling names like Dara O’Shea, with others up for grabs too.

But West Brom have so far signed two exciting players in Josh Maja and Jeremy Sarmiento; the latter on loan, and boss Carlos Corberan has predicted a hectic final week or so of the transfer window.

West Brom look set to hit the loan market before September 1st and Corberan is said to be keen on bolstering his central midfield options, with one potentially ideal name being Liverpool’s Tyler Morton.

The 20-year-old impressed on loan at Blackburn Rovers last time round, featuring 40 times in the Championship before his loan spell was cut short due to injury.

Earlier in the month, it was revealed that Morton was attracting Championship interest and that he could be sent out for another loan spell, before reports just this morning revealed that the player is now back in training ahead of a potential loan exit.

He’s a deeper-lying midfield player and so he’d bolster the position that only Jayson Molumby and Okay Yokuslu occupy at the minute, with Alex Mowatt a potential option in that area too.

Morton is an exciting youngster with great pedigree, and a great technical game too, though the only concern for the Baggies could be his fitness; having been sidelined throughout the summer, he may need some more time before he can properly get back into the swing of first-team football.

But for West Brom and for Corberan, Morton looks like an ideal potential signing, though expect there to be a number of teams eyeing up a potential loan deal for the Englishman in the next week or so.