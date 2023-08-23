Nottingham Forest swoop to sign League Two prospect

Nottingham Forest have signed youngster Alfie Bradshaw from Bradford City, as announced by their official club website.

Nottingham Forest have lured the prospect to the Premier League from League Two.

Bradshaw, 16, has signed an initial scholarship deal with the Reds with his contract turning professional from next month.

Their website has confirmed that he has put pen-to-paper on a deal until 2026 at The City Ground.

Bradford exit

Losing Bradshaw as such a young age is a blow for Bradford as they would no doubt like to keep hold of their most prized academy assets. However, it is hard for them to stand in the way of him moving to a club in the top flight.

He operates as an attacking midfielder and will be eager to show what he can do for Nottingham Forest’s youth sides over the next few years, with a view to potentially rising into their first-team down the line. They will have a decision to make regarding what to do with him over the next couple of years, with a loan exit to go and get some senior experience a possibility.

The teenager leaves behind a Bradford side who are aiming to get promoted from the fourth tier this term under experienced boss Mark Hughes. They lost in the play-offs in the last campaign at the semi-finals stage over two legs to eventual winners Carlisle United.

The Bantams have picked up four points from their first four games of this season and were beaten 3-0 away at Morecambe last time out in the league. They are back in action this weekend at home to Crewe Alexandra as they look to return to winning ways.