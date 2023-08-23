Middlesbrough are targeting three more signings before deadline day as Michael Carrick looks to turnaround a poor start to the season, as per The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough are yet to pick up a win this season. They have one point from their opening three outings with that point coming last time out against Huddersfield Town.

Boro finished 3rd last season after a similarly slow start and once Carrick took the helm the club only went in one direction.

Expectations were high on Teesside ahead of this season and there is still no reason why Boro can’t turn their fortunes around and get back up there competing soon.

However, it may be argued they do need to strengthen to ensure their squad are capable of doing so. So far this summer they’ve added a fair few bodies, but losing the likes of Chuba Akpom was always going to be tough.

Now, The Northern Echo are reporting that Boro want to add a central midfielder, attacking midfielder and striker to their squad in the next nine days.

1 of 25 Whose stadium has a higher capacity? Spurs Arsenal

The right deals

After a busy window Boro must ensure they remain sensible before deadline day.

They do arguably need some extra depth, but the must ensure first and foremost the players they target are the right players for Carrick to succeed.

It seems highly likely Middlesbrough will find their feet before long irrespective of their business between now and next Friday, but that business could end up being the difference between promotion and narrowly missing out later in the campaign.

It will be hoped Boro pick up their first win soon, just to relieve the pressure and burden from the squad and next they face West Brom at the Hawthorns this Saturday in a game which is winnable for both sides.