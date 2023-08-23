Middlesbrough could be owed as much as 35% of any Nathan Wood sale, reports Planet Swans.

Southampton are chasing a deal for Swansea City defender Wood. It was reported yesterday that the Saints had tabled a £10million bid for the 21-year-old former Middlesbrough man, though separate reports then cast doubt over whether or not a bid had actually been placed.

But it’s said that Russell Martin’s Southampton have a genuine interest in Wood, though the Saints may need to be wary of Wood’s apparent sell-on clause; Planet Swans are reporting that Middlesbrough could be owed as much as 35% of any Wood sale, following the player’s apparent £300k move from Boro to Swansea City last summer.

Wood went on to feature 40 times in the Championship last season, having played in all three of his side’s opening Championship fixtures this time round. His fine form has since caught the attention of the likes of Arsenal, Brentford, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Money for Boro

Middlesbrough have spent well once again this summer. They’ve signed a number of players but Michael Carrick’s side haven’t started well at all, and so Boro could be forced into spending even more before the September 1st transfer deadline.

And this apparent Wood windfall could go straight towards the transfer market for Middlesbrough.

Whether Wood does move on this summer, and whether Middlesbrough are in line for as much as 35% of his potential sale, remains to be seen; but Planet Swans is a trusted source and so there’s no doubt a huge degree of truth in this story.

It all depends on Southampton now, but knowing about this sell-on fee might force the Swans to up the asking price as to ensure that they too get a good deal here.