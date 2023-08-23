Daka, 24, made 30 Premier League appearances for Leicester City last season.

He scored four and assisted four as his side were relegated into the Championship.

The Zambian international has had two full seasons at the Foxes since joining from Red Bull Salzburg, and earlier this week reports broke claiming Ligue 1 side Monaco were targeting the forward.

Now, it is said Enzo Maresca’s side would let him leave before the deadline day, but it would take an offer of around £23million for them to accept as the Foxes want to make as little a loss as possible on his departure.

Moving on

The 24-year-old is yet to feature in the second tier this season and Leicester City have managed just fine.

They may want another striking addition to make up for his potential departure, but it doesn’t appear as if Maresca is going to miss him too much.

With nine days left of the transfer window Leicester City appear to have made their stance clear and it is now down to Monaco, or any other interested side, to meet that valuation.

Daka still has room to grow as a player and despite not reaching his potential in England, Monaco would be getting a player more than capable of finding the back of the net.

It’ll be interesting to see if Leicester City begin pursuing a striker to come in and replace Daka, but for now they’ll be focussed on maintaining their perfect start to the season.

Up next for the Foxes is a trip to Rotherham United this weekend.