Leicester City are interested in Newell’s Old Boys winger Brian Aguirre, as per reports from Telam (via Sport Witness).

Leicester City will be hoping to finalise their last pieces of business in the coming days as September 1st’s 11pm deadline nears.

Plenty of players have been linked with the Foxes and now, claims of interest in a new starlet have emerged from Argentinian news outlet Telam (via Sport Witness).

They claim that Leicester are interested in Newell’s Old Boys youngster Aguirre. The 20-year-old winger is a 10-time Argentina U20s international and has managed three goals and five assists in 42 games for his club since breaking through their youth ranks.

The rumours come just a matter of days after Aguirre netted in his last game on Monday night. Starting as a striker, he scored in a 2-0 win over Central Cordoba as he continues to catch the eye in the early stages of his promising career.

One to watch?

As a 20-year-old with a good amount of senior experience and Argentina youth caps to his name, Aguirre certainly looks like a talent to keep an eye on in the coming years. He could be a feasible target for the Foxes too.

Stephy Mavididi has arrived as another option on the wing and youngster Wanya Marcal has found himself in contention too. However, beyond those two, the only natural option is Marc Albrighton.

Aguirre mainly finds himself on the left, though he can play anywhere across the front three. He would bring some valuable depth to Enzo Maresca’s attacking ranks and as a promising young player, he could definitely make a name for himself in Leicester colours and progress as the club looks to get back to where they once were.