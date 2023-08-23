Leeds United have joined the race for Genk forward Joseph Paintsil, as per Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 22.08.23, 16.49).

Paintsil, 25, has two assists in four league games for Genk so far.

Last season he registered 17 goals and 12 assists in 36 league outings. The Ghanaian attacker has proved to be a prolific goalscorer whilst in Belgium, and his performances have rightly caught the eye of many.

He hasn’t been without interest this summer. Sky Sports had previously claimed Southampton were targeting a deal for the 25-year-old, and now they say Leeds United have him on their list of targets.

They go on to say a fee of around £8.5million may be enough to secure his services this summer.

A tough one to pull off

Daniel Farke’s side have endured a difficult summer so far. Many key players have left Elland Road so far and the Whites have struggled to replace them at times.

Leeds United appear to be having a hard time putting teams away this season and they could do with further reinforcements up top.

Paintsil appears as if he could be the perfect signing for Farke, but it doesn’t look like it would be the easiest to pull off.

The Saints may prove a tough side to compete with in a transfer race this summer. They aren’t short of money and the signs so far suggest Russell Martin’s side are more willing to spend it this summer.

Paintsil may also be tempted by the prospect of Premier League football next season, which appears a higher possibility at the Saints.

Anyway, it will be interesting to see which side, if any, manage to capture him this summer.

There’s now less than ten days left of the summer window and both teams could do with further additions before it slams shut.