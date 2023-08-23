Leeds United have told Italian side Salernitana they will have to pay £1.7million for Leo Hjelde this summer, as per Tutto Salernitana (via Leeds United News).

Hjelde, 19, spent part of last season on loan with Rotherham United.

He made 13 Championship appearances for the Millers and featured primarily at left back during his time in the second tier.

That loan move should’ve set the Norway U21 international on the right path to earn first team minutes at Leeds United this summer, but instead he’s featured twice in all competitions and has been subbed off at half time in both outings.

Reports suggested earlier this month that Hjelde was set to move to Serie A, but an injury to Junior Firpo put a halt to that one.

Now though a deal could still be on the cards with new reports claiming Leeds United want £1.7million for their man. It goes on to say Salernitana are struggling to meet the demands after already having a loan-to-buy for £1.2million offer turned down.

Time running out

There are nine days left for clubs to do business and Daniel Farke can’t really afford to let too many more depart.

His side are already thin in a number of areas and whilst Hjelde doesn’t look as if he’s going to be a regular, they do need depth in their squad to compete.

It’s been a hectic summer for the Whites and that has led to a slow start to proceedings. Leeds United look strong at times, but it hasn’t quite fully clicked yet for the German boss.

He is in dire need of further reinforcements before next Friday if he wants any chance of finishing inside the top six and it’ll be interesting to see if Hjelde gets his move to Italy’s top tier.