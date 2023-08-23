Kyle Bartley is training with the West Brom first-team this morning, and remains a Baggies player for the time being.

This week, speculation has emerged on social media that Bartley, 32, had seen his West Brom contract terminated in a bid to reduce the size of the club’s wage bill.

The centre-back is out of contract in 2024 and spent large parts of last season on the sidelines, though he has returned to action during the start of this current campaign.

And taking to Twitter this morning, Birmingham Live reporter Joe Chapman has revealed that Bartley was in training with West Brom this morning, and that he remains a West Brom player.

Re the Kyle Bartley speculation surrounding his future, been told he is training with the first team this morning. Appreciate things can change in football – not least of all in the final week of the window – but at this moment in time, at least, he's still at the club. #wba — Joe Chapman (@ChapmanJ92) August 23, 2023

Bartley joined West Brom in 2018 and has since racked up more than 150 total appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals along the way.

Though in recent seasons, the former Arsenal youngster has come under growing criticism for his performances, despite a slight rejuvenation under Corberan last time round.

Tough times

West Brom are really struggling off the pitch, it seems.

The club had to sell Dara O’Shea to Burnley to help balance the books, but it looks like more is needed, and Bartley could be a player that the could manage without.

He’s steadily fallen down the pecking order and whilst he could yet have a role to play this season, perhaps as a rotational player, if the club needs to reduce the wage bill that much then Bartley leaving would be a good bet.

Though for the time being at least, it looks like Bartley remains a West Brom player; it’ll be interesting to see if he features in the Baggies’ Championship clash v Middlesbrough this weekend.

Kick off is at 3pm on Saturday.