Free agent links up with new club after Southampton exit

Barrow have signed striker Sam Bellis following his departure from Southampton, as announced on their official club website.

Barrow have swooped to land the youngster on a free transfer to bolster their attacking options under Pete Wild.

Bellis, 20, has penned a one-year deal with the League Two side and the club hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months on top of that.

Their website says that he has been on trial with the Cumbrian outfit over pre-season meaning he did enough during his temporary stint to earn a deal.

New face at Barrow

Southampton made the tough decision to cut ties with forward at the end of last season. His contract with the Saints expired at the end of June and he wasn’t handed an extension following their relegation from the Premier League.

He has since been weighing up his options as a free agent this summer whilst keeping up his fitness levels training with Barrow.

Bellis was on the books at Manchester City’s academy and rose up through the ranks at the Etihad Stadium before moving down south when Southampton came calling in 2019.

He went on to score 11 goals in 21 outings for the Saints’ Under-18’s side and then six goals in 31 matches for their Under-21’s before heading out the exit door.

Barrow will hope he can hit the ground running with them immediately in this campaign. They have picked up seven points from their first four games this term and are sat in 6th position in the table.

The Bluebirds were beaten 1-0 away at Stockport County last time out and are back in action this weekend this weekend at home to Wrexham.