‘Expected to leave’: Fabrizio Romano says 22-year-old Manchester United man is set for move, club in ‘advancing’ negotiations with Ipswich Town

Fabrizio Romano says talks between Ipswich Town and Manchester United are ‘advancing’, with Brandon Williams looking set to make the move the Portman Road.

Williams, 22, has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United, and has seemingly been made available for a transfer this summer.

Leeds United were linked earlier in the summer, where former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke was looking for a reunion with Williams, but it looks like Ipswich Town are now closing in on the left-back.

Romano tweeted earlier this morning revealing that talks between Town and Manchester United are advancing, though Williams is set to join on an initial loan deal but with Ipswich having an option to buy.

Negotiations between Ipswich Town and Manchester United for Brandon Williams are advancing. Loan deal to include buy option clause 🔴 #MUFC Williams, in the list of players expected to leave Man United by the end of the window. pic.twitter.com/yfaVWiXHDI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2023

Williams looks set to become the Tractor Boys’ fifth summer signing, following the likes of George Hirst, Jack Taylor, Cieran Slicker, and Omari Hutchinson in signing for Kieran McKenna’s side.

Williams to Ipswich

Williams will add a huge amount of quality and depth to the Ipswich Town ranks. McKenna already has a first choice left-back in Leif Davies but Williams’ arrival will really help to push Davis on further, giving the Ipswich boss two very reliable and exciting options in that position.

And with the option to make the move permanent, this could prove to be a very promising move for Ipswich for years to come.

United may well wait and see how Williams does at Ipswich, and if he performs, bring him back for their own first-team plans. But a permanent exit has always seemed more likely and Ipswich having the option to buy gives them more of the negotiating power here.

Up next for the Tractor Boys is a home game against Leeds United this weekend.