Leeds United’s Italian starlet Gnonto has been at the centre of one of the EFL’s biggest transfer sagas of the summer.

Following the Whites’ relegation, many believed that the 19-year-old would be among those to head for pastures new after an eye-catching breakthrough at Elland Road. However, despite interest from elsewhere, Leeds have stood firm, ultimately leading to Gnonto making himself unavailable for selection and requesting a transfer.

The saga took a turn when it emerged Gnonto is back training with the squad though and now, it is said that Everton’s long-standing summer interest in the forward is on the brink of coming to an end.

Football Transfers report that while the Toffees were planning a new bid for Gnonto, Leeds United have made it clear in crunch talks earlier this week that he will not be sold. Everton are still considering their options but are weighing up alternatives now.

How will this saga end?

Even with Gnonto making himself unavailable and asking for a transfer, Leeds United have been standing firm, insisting that the Italian prodigy is not for sale this summer.

The refusal to play and transfer request obviously drew a negative reaction from supporters. The loyal fans who want to see their team bounce back after relegation want players who will fight tooth and nail for the badge and Gnonto making himself unavailable doesn’t exactly show his willingness to do so.

Leeds seem set on keeping him about though, so if he is back in the team, time will tell if he can do enough to repair the damage done to his previously strong relationship with the support.

Everton dropping their interest would be a boost to the Whites’ bid to keep him but with less than two weeks left in the window, time will tell just how this situation will pan out.