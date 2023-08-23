‘Dream come true’: New Norwich City signing Pedro Lima sends social media message to fans

Norwich City announced the loan signing of Pedro Lima from Palmeiras earlier this morning.

The 20-year-old midfielder joins on loan from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras and will initially link up with Norwich City’s U21 side.

He becomes the Canaries’ eight signing of the summer so far and he’s one of a growing number of South American players to leave the continent for Carrow Road, with Lima even mentioning Gabriel Sara’s success in his first interview with the club.

And taking to Twitter, Lima posted his first message for the Norwich City faithful, writing:

Happy to be here! It’s been a dream to me to play football where it started. Thanks @NorwichCityFC for giving me the oportunity of making this dream come true in this colours 💛💚 I’ll always do my best for this club pic.twitter.com/BoRatDMZ9X — PL (@pedro_limab5) August 23, 2023

Lima is a defensive midfielder by trade, having worked his way through the youth ranks with Palmeiras in his native Brazil; he also has two caps for Brazil’s U20 side.

When we might see Lima in the first-team fold remains to be seen. But it looks like another potentially exciting capture for David Wagner’s side who’ve started this season strongly.

A new star?

Norwich signing Lima on an initial loan deal suggests that the club want to take a look at him first, and see how he adapts to playing in England before making a decision.

But Norwich won’t have signed a player on loan for their U21s side without having an inkling of signing him on a permanent basis, so Lima is certainly one to keep an eye on.

And he has a great role model to aspire to in Sara who arrived from Sao Paulo last summer and has since gone on to become a key player for the first-team.

The Canaries return to action away at Wagner’s former club Huddersfield Town this weekend.