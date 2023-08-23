Could we see any transfer activity at Lincoln City before September 1st?

Lincoln City have had a relatively positive summer transfer window, bringing in a number of new players and seeing some positive results so far in League One.

Eight players have joined Lincoln City so far this summer. The Imps got their business done fairly early and have since turned their attentions to the loan market, bringing in Alex Mitchell from Millwall and Jack Burroughs from Coventry City.

And Mark Kennedy’s side could dip into the loan market once more this summer with reporter Michael Hortin revealing earlier in the month that Lincoln could look at signing another attacking player this month; though it would be towards the end of the window, and it could be either a loan or a permanent move.

And in terms of outgoings, it’s been suggested that that the Imps could send a few youngsters out on loan; they’ve recently lent Jay Benn to Solihull Moors and Oisin Gallagher could also leave on loan before the end of the summer transfer window.

The only real threat for the Imps in terms of outgoings might be previously reported interest in Paudie O’Connor.

The Lincoln City skipper is said to have suitors in the Championship, and Kennedy has already had his say on potential player exits this summer.

He’s quoted (by The Real EFL) as saying:

“I don’t think about that [potential player exits]. I’ve said many times as a coach, especially when we’re getting players in, I feel we’re a brilliant platform club, I feel we’re on the rise, we’re on the up.

“But if people go a few places ahead of us or get to the end goal ahead of us, good luck to them. It means we’ve done something right.”

Other names have been linked with moves away in the past; Sean Roughan being one, and Ben House another, but there’s no recent news on any outside interest in Lincoln City players other than reported interest in O’Connor.

Lincoln City return to action at home to Blackpool in League One this weekend.