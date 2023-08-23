Notts County host Tranmere Rovers in League Two action this weekend.

Notts County have done well to bounce back from what was a disappointing opening day defeat. They’ve picked up seven points since and look as if they’re beginning to find their feet in League Two. Their 3-1 win over Doncaster Rovers last weekend will build confidence in their squad as they look to make it back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Tranmere Rovers are yet to get going this campaign. They’ve lost three of their four league games so far, last time out losing in a seven-goal thriller against Salford City. Last season they finished 12th and despite hope they’d kick on up the table, it doesn’t appear as if they’ve improved much so far.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Notts County were backed highly before the start of the season and sometimes those expectations can be difficult to contend with. However, after a blip they appear to be right back on track and another win here would send them further up the table. Luke Williams will be quietly confident on his side’s chances this weekend, but he will know complacency cannot be allowed to creep in after the opening day defeat.

“Tranmere Rovers need to maintain hope that they will get the chances to cause an upset here. Notts County concede opportunities and as proven so far this season they are there to be had at times in games.

“However, I’m not sure Tranmere Rovers are currently doing enough to cause Williams’ side much bother this weekend and I think this will be routine for the home side.”

Score prediction: Notts County 2-0 Tranmere Rovers

James Ray

“After a dismal start to their League Two life, Notts County have found their feet in recent games. Seven points from three games has moved them up to 9th and with Tranmere struggling in the early stages, I think the hosts could claim a pretty comfortable win here.

“They were leaky at the back against Salford and a team of County’s attacking potency, Luke Williams’ side could score a few here.

“I’ll say Tranmere get on the scoresheet but I can see them losing fairly comfortably here.”

Score prediction: Notts County 3-1 Tranmere Rovers