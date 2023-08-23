Leeds United and Southampton look set to miss out on transfer target Cameron Archer, with Sheffield United seemingly close to signing the Aston Villa man, as per Alex Crook.

Archer looks set to get his permanent move away from Aston Villa this summer, after spending time out on loan in the last two seasons.

He’s not been short of suitors this summer with teams in England and Europe vying for his signature. But talkSPORT reporter Crook revealed on Twitter earlier this morning that Sheffield United are close to sign the 21-year-old, for an apparent fee of £18million.

.@talkSPORT understands #SUFC are close to signing #AVFC striker Cameron Archer for a fee of around £18m. Have beaten off clubs in the Premier League, Europe and top end of the Championship. Blades' interest first reported in last week's transfer notebookhttps://t.co/37hgazOLKg — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) August 23, 2023

Both Leeds United and Southampton were linked with a move for Archer, but both now look set to miss out on the Englishman as we approach the September 1st transfer deadline.

The two teams have had fairly subdued transfer windows so far, though both look set to make some new signings before the end of the transfer window; Leeds in particular are in need of new recruits.

Moving on

Leeds look like they could lose attacking names like Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra in the coming week or so, and Southampton potentially Nathan Tella who has growing interest from Germany, so Archer would’ve been a very suitable replacement for either side should they have lost those names.

The price tag was always going to be a hurdle, though, even with both clubs having parachute payments and player sales boosting their income this summer.

And tempting Archer down to the Championship was another task in itself, with the player having had Premier League and top flight European suitors throughout the transfer window.

But with so little left of the summer window, neither Leeds or Southampton can afford to dwell on this one.