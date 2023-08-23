Leeds United will have to table a big contract offer to Joel Piroe as they bid to sign him from Swansea City, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Leeds United are among the sides to have been linked with striker Piroe over the course of the summer transfer window.

Speculation has been rife over the 24-year-old’s future with Swansea City but after links with a big move away, recent claims have said that the Dutchman is looking increasingly likely to stay at the club, even though his deal expires next summer.

Now, a fresh report has emerged from trusted reporter Nixon.

Writing on his Patreon, Nixon has said that Leeds United will need to offer Piroe a ‘massive contract’ as they bid to tempt him to Elland Road. He has two goals in four games across all competitions so far this season, taking him to 46 in 96 overall for the club since joining from PSV two years ago.

A statement signing needed

It’s been a tough summer for Leeds United and after starting the season in disappointing form, there’s no doubt that more new signings are needed. A statement signing like Piroe would really excite fans and should strike fear into their Championship rivals.

Piroe has arguably outgrown the division and has proven himself as capable of testing himself at a higher level. That’s perhaps why he’ll need a good pay packet to stay in the second-tier.

With Leeds though, he’d be at a club with strong ambitions of getting back to the Premier League, potentially allowing him to rise up the leagues even if a bigger move doesn’t come to fruition this summer. Time will tell if the Whites are to put their money where their mouth is though.