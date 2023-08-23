3 strikers Rotherham United should consider amid rumoured interest in Luton Town man

The Millers were said to be keen on Muskwe on Monday afternoon in a report from the Evening Standard.

Given the unpredictability of the transfer window and the Luton Town striker’s fairly unflattering goalscoring record though, Rotherham United could be wise to keep some alternatives in mind. Here, we put forward three worth considering…

Sam Nombe – Exeter City

Matt Taylor will be more than familiar with Nombe from his time at the Grecians and while he’d certainly be more expensive than Muskwe and the other options on this list, it could be worth the money.

A £1m price tag has been touted amid other interest in his services. The level of familiarity with Taylor’s tactics and demands and his goalscoring record last season comes at a price though. The 24-year-old netted 17 goals and provided nine assists across all competitions in the 2022/23 campaign and would be a really impressive signing for the Millers.

Jay Stansfield – Fulham

Stansfield found success alongside Nombe at Exeter City last season and a step up to the Championship could be next.

In his first season of senior football with the Grecians, Stansfield managed nine goals and eight assists across all competitions, showing that his prolific record from youth football can translate into the first-team game. Another loan looks likely and while a permanent signing could be preferred, Stansfield could prove to be a big hit on a temporary deal.

Sam Cosgrove – Birmingham City

It hasn’t come together for Cosgrove in the Championship but he’s proven before that he has goals in him. He managed a respectable 12 goals and two assists on loan with Plymouth Argyle last season and previously notched 47 in 103 games for Aberdeen.

He’s a powerful figure at the top of the pitch and at 26, he still has time to get back to his best. He’s been an unused substitute in Birmingham City’s first three league games and a move before the end of the window seems feasible.