3 Glen Kamara alternatives Middlesbrough and Coventry City should eye as Leeds United close on deal

Middlesbrough and Coventry City were said to have joined Leeds United in the race for Rangers’ Glen Kamara recently.

However, it has since been reported that the Whites are closing in on a £5.5m deal for the Finland international.

It means Middlesbrough and Coventry City will have to turn elsewhere if they want to add a new midfielder to their ranks. With that said, here are three players both Boro and the Sky Blues should consider before the window slams shut…

Tyler Morton – Liverpool

Morton is nearing full fitness after recovering from a broken foot and it seems likely that he’ll head to the Championship before the window’s end. While he’d likely be a loan signing rather than a permanent one, the Liverpool talent is someone who could still prove to be an impressive signing.

He can play as a defensive or central midfielder and after playing Championship football with Blackburn Rovers last season, he could be primed and ready for statement campaign.

Michal Sadilek – FC Twente

Both Boro and Coventry have dipped into the Dutch market before and a move for Sadilek could be a feasible way of them adding real quality to their midfield. The Czechia international plays as a central or defensive midfielder and spent time as a left-back earlier in his career.

He’s a really well-rounded midfielder, offering creative and goalscoring threat from midfield while his previous time as a left-back makes him a solid defender too. It would be interesting to see how much he would cost but Sadilek could be the standout option of the three.

Tim Iroegbunam – Aston Villa

Last but not least is Aston Villa’s Iroegbunam, who made a decent impression with QPR last season.

It was his first taste of regular senior football so while there were tough spells in a struggling team, the young midfielder developed well and was able to show why he’s so highly-rated at Villa Park. Like Morton, he’d probably have to be a loan signing but Iroegbunam could prove a shrewd signing nonetheless.