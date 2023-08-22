West Brom ready to sell three key players including Bristol City target, says journalist

West Brom are ‘ready to sell’ Taylor Gardner-Hickman to Bristol City, claims journalist Darren Witcoop.

Reports emerged this morning revealing that Bristol City had held talks with West Brom over a potential loan deal for the 21-year-old Gardner-Hickman.

Robins boss Nigel Pearson wants to add defensive and midfield cover before September 1st and Gardner-Hickman ticks both boxes.

And now Witcoop has posted on Twitter claiming that West Brom are ready to sell academy product Gardner-Hickman to Bristol City, and that the Baggies are also keen to sell Grady Diangana and Nathaniel Chalobah.

He tweeted:

West Brom are ready to sell Taylor Gardner-Hickman to Bristol City while the Baggies remain keen to offload Grady Diangana and Nathaniel Chalobah to cut wages and make room for potential new arrivals #westbrom #WBA #BCFC #bristolcity — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 22, 2023

Gardner-Hickman has been part of the West Brom set up since 2009. He made his first-team debut in the 2021/22 season and he’s since racked up 52 Championship appearances for the club, including two in this campaign so far.

So far this summer, West Brom have sold Dara O’Shea to Burnley, and David Button to Reading on a free transfer, with the Baggies having been in desperate need of funding.

Baggies’ fire sale?

Gardner-Hickman, Chalobah, and Diangana and three important and useful player for Carlos Corberan, who’s been dealt a very tough hand this summer.

He’s been very limited in the transfer market and it seems like all of his players are up for sale, with the likelihood of some West Brom player exits before September 1st seemingly growing.

Gardner-Hickman’s sale though seems like a very needless one. The club could offload one of Chalobah or Diangana for a likely higher amount, and Gardner-Hickman is a more versatile player than Chalobah or Diangana too, and an academy product as well.

It’s a tough time for West Brom, but Bristol City and indeed many other clubs could yet find themsleves a bargain in the Baggies sale.