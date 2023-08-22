West Brom cast eyes over free agent following Aston Villa exit

West Brom are casting their eyes over youngster Ruben Shakpoke on trial following his departure from Aston Villa, as detailed in a report by BirminghamLive.

West Brom are keeping tabs on the attacker ahead of a potential swoop as he weighs up his options.

Shakpoke, 19, was released by Aston Villa at the end of last season after his contract with the Premier League side expired.

BirminghamLive report he played for the Baggies’ development squad in their 3-3 draw with Blackburn Rovers on Monday night.

West Brom look at trialist

Shakpoke could be a useful signing for the future for West Brom. He started his career on the books at Norwich City and rose up through their academy ranks.

The teenager was a regular for the Canaries at various youth levels before switching to Aston Villa in 2020. He went on to make eight competitive appearances for the Villans’ Under-18’s side and chipped in with two goals before scoring once in seven for their Under-23’s.

Shakpoke’s deal at Villa Park expired at the end of June and they made the tough decision not to hand him a new one. He is now a free agent and is considering his options as he looks to impress their Midlands rivals West Brom.

Carlos Corberan’s side have picked up four points from their opening three league fixtures. They lost away at Blackburn Rovers on the opening day at Ewood Park but have since bounced back from that loss with a home win over Swansea City and an away draw at Leeds United last time out.

Next up is a clash against Middlesbrough at the Hawthorns this weekend. The Baggies have a decision to make on whether to land Shakpoke over the coming weeks.