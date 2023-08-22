Leeds United desperately need more additions before deadline day if they want to sustain a top six push this season.

Daniel Farke’s side have had a summer of turmoil so far and whilst it isn’t unusual for relegated clubs to go through some turbulence in the summer following their demise, it appears Leeds United have struggled more than their counterparts this time around.

Key men have departed Elland Road so far and more could still follow. Farke has seen his side strengthened with new signings, but question marks remain on whether they’re enough to get the job done this season.

The next ten days will be crucial for the club and the recruitment team must get it spot on if they want to have a successful year.

Here we look at two players who could realistically sign for Leeds United before deadline day…

Jonjo Shelvey

Reports emerged linking Leeds United with the out-of-favour Nottingham Forest midfielder and it would be a smart addition.

The 31-year-old brings a wealth of experience and whilst he hasn’t played much in recent times he should have no problem getting up to speed should he make the move to Elland Road this summer.

It looks as if Steve Cooper’s side want to offload Shelvey this summer and he would be a solid addition to most second tier squads. His experience would help Farke in the dressing room and he still has the quality needed to perform at this level.

Facundo Buonanotte

The Brighton youngster has been linked with a loan move to Elland Road recently.

Buonanotte, 18, is already an Argentinian international and the versatile attacker played 13 times in the Premier League last season. But, with Roberto De Zerbi’s squad flying it may be hard for him to find consistent minutes this time around and for that reason a loan move seems the best option for both parties.

Leeds United could do with someone like the South American to link up play and finish chances when they come around. He is one of Brighton’s brightest prospects and would be a very exciting addition should they manage to pull this one off.

Kenny McLean

The Norwich City midfielder is reportedly on Leeds United’s radar following the departure of midfielder Tyler Adams.

Having worked with Farke at the Canaries, this move makes sense with the German coach knowing how to get the best out of the Scottish international.

At 31-year-old he also offers a good level of experience and he would help solidify Leeds United’s side this season.