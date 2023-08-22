Watford will be hoping to sustain a top six push this season and they could still make some transfer moves between now and next week’s deadline.

Watford have started the season with a win, a draw and a defeat in their opening three Championship outings.

The Hornets finished 11th last season and ended up six points adrift from the coveted play-off spots.

They must ensure they improve on last season’s standings and push closer towards the top six in hope of returning to the Premier League.

Watford have had a decent window so far but there are definitely still improvements that could be made to Valérien Ismaël’s side.

Here we look at two players who could realistically sign for Watford before deadline day…

Dion Charles

The Bolton Wanderers goalscorer is subject to interest from several Championship clubs including Watford and Stoke City.

Charles, 27, has two goals in three third tier outings so far this season and last time around managed 17 league goals in 44 appearances.

Bolton Wanderers now have Victor Adeboyejo in their squad and whilst Ian Evatt’s side is stronger with both men, the fact they have both strikers means it’s more likely Charles could depart this summer.

Charles is yet to play a game at second tier level, but his goal scoring record is promising and he should be able to replicate that form should he make the jump up this summer.

And, after missing out on target Sory Kaba, Watford will need to turn their attention to other striking targets.

Daniel Daga

The Nigerian prospect was spotted at Watford’s season opener against QPR earlier this month.

The 16-year-old central midfielder is wanted by some top clubs around the world, but the Hornets appeared confident of making an ambitious move for the youngster.

Daga has to go to the best place for his development and Watford have been known to give game time to youth and that could open the door to the senior game for Daga should a move to England materialise.

He’s already playing for Nigeria’s U20 national side and he may well decide to continue his development at Vicarage Road this summer.