Leicester City have started the season well under Enzo Maresca. They sit 2nd in the table after three games and are one of just two sides who have won every league game so far this season.

The Foxes have a squad that looks a cut above Championship level and they should be there or thereabouts when it comes to promotion this season.

But, with ten days left of the window Maresca’s side could get even stronger. Here we look at two players who could realistically sign for Leicester City before deadline day.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

The 20-year-old Crystal Palace winger is a wanted man this summer following an impressive loan spell at Charlton Athletic last season.

He contributed to 23 league goals in the third tier and now looks ready to make take the step higher this summer.

Several Championship clubs are after him including Leicester City and whilst on paper it looks as if Rak-Sakyi would thrive in Maresca’s style of play, it may take some game time promises to win the race for the Premier League prospect this summer.

Josh Brownhill

The Foxes are joined by Leeds United and Middlesbrough in the race for Burnley midfielder Brownhill.

Brownhill, 27, is in the final year of his contract at Turf Moor and it appears he may be on the move before the window slams shut.

He is plenty of second tier experience and featured regularly for Vincent Kompany last season as his side won the Championship.

It would be a solid addition and the prospect of an immediate return to Premier League football next season may tempt Brownhill away from Burnley to join Leicester City over the other interested sides.