Blackburn Rovers’ summer hasn’t been without drama, and they could do with some extra additions before the window slams shut.

Jon Dahl Tomasson has lost key members of his squad in Ben Brereton Diaz and Bradley Dack. Both men provided goal contributions aplenty for Blackburn Rovers and whilst they have brought in the likes of Niall Ennis and Anor Sigurdsson, it remains in doubt whether they’ve sufficiently replaced the level of contributions they lost this summer.

Blackburn Rovers have started the season with a win, draw and a loss from their opening three games and after missing out on the top six on goal difference last season, it looks set to be a much tougher year this time around.

With just ten days remaining in the summer window, here we look at two players who could realistically sign for Rovers before next Friday.

Derry Scherhant

The 20-year-old attacker from Hertha Berlin is seemingly looking for a place to gain regular senior football this season.

Reports suggest Blackburn Rovers are joined by Preston North End and QPR who are also monitoring the youngster.

Scherhant has three goals and an assist in two games for Hertha Berlin’s second team so far this season.

He is yet to have a consistent spell at senior level and it may take some time to adapt to the Championship should he make a move to England this summer, but the talent is there and he would definitely bolster Tomasson’s attacking ranks.

Tom McIntyre

The Reading defender was linked with Rovers earlier this month.

At 24-year-old he has Championship experience with the Royals and now they’re playing in League One it could open the door for a move.

Whilst it was claimed earlier this month that no deal was close it isn’t a secret that things change quickly, especially when deadline day is approaching and that partnered with the fact Ruben Selles’ side have reportedly told some senior players they may need to leave this summer means this isn’t an impossible feat for Rovers to pull off this summer.

McIntyre is out of contract next summer and that may also reduce his asking price, which would work well for Blackburn Rovers who appear to be operating on a smaller budget this summer.