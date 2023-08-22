Barnsley have won just one of their opening four League One outings and whilst it is still early days, a couple of more additions wouldn’t go amiss.

New boss Neill Collins has suffered back-to-back 3-1 defeats in the third tier with Barnsley failing to capitalise on their opening day 7-0 win against Port Vale.

Last season Barnsley finished 4th and the expectation this year was to once again push inside the top six and potentially even challenge the limits of the automatic spots.

They’ve made some solid signings, but they could do with some more additions before next week’s deadline to ensure they are fully equipped to deal with a long and competitive campaign.

Here we look at two players who could realistically sign for Barnsley before deadline day…

Jack Tucker

The MK Dons central defender was part of their relegated side last season.

Tucker, 23, gained some valuable experience during that tough campaign and Alan Nixon recently claimed on his Patreon that Barnsley were monitoring him ahead of a potential deal.

The defender definitely has the ability to play at a higher level than League Two and that could make it hard for the Dons to keep hold of Tucker this summer. Barnsley could do with the defensive cover and this would be a very shrewd addition should they make a move for him before next Friday.

Mattie Pollock

Once again Nixon named Pollock as a target for Barnsley this summer.

The 21-year-old central defender will struggle to get game time at Watford and may be subject to another loan move this summer.

He made 15 appearances for Aberdeen on loan last season and before that spent a year in both League Two and League One with Grimsby Town and Cheltenham Town respectively.

The Horners will want their youngster to develop and sending him on loan is without doubt the best way to ensure that happens and if Barnsley can offer the right game time promises, then there is no reason a deal cannot be made within the next ten days.