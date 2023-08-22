Blackburn Rovers have made an official move for Sunderland defender Danny Batth, as per Alan Nixon.

Batth, 32, was Sunderland’s player of the year last season. The Black Cats finished 6th in the Championship and Batth made 40 league appearances last season.

The experienced defender helped guide Sunderland to League One promotion in his first season with the club after joining in January and almost replicated similar success last time around.

But, despite his impressive displays last time around, Batth is seemingly on the way out of the north east with Blackburn Rovers said to have been monitoring the former Cardiff City man for quite a while now.

Batth’s Sunderland contract expires next summer and it has been reported he won’t be offered a new one next summer.

Now, after a window full of interest, Rovers have made an official move for Batth with just ten days left in the transfer window.

A solid signing

The 32-year-old hasn’t featured in the second tier yet this season, but he demonstrated last season he is still more than capable of putting in top notch displays.

Tony Mowbray appears to have favoured the more dynamic Luke O’Nien this season and with the arrivals of Nectar Triantis and Jenson Seelt it didn’t seem likely Batth would get much opportunity this season.

That doesn’t mean he can’t be valuable for Jon Dahl Tomasson though as he seeks some experience and reinforcement after a tough summer window.

He could be a very valuable player for Blackburn Rovers. They finished just outside the top six last season, and after the summer they’ve had they may struggle to replicate a play-off push again this season.

But, Batth would boost their chances and he’d be a welcomed addition at Ewood Park if they can get this one over the line.