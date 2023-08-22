Swansea City’s Liam Cullen is more than happy in South Wales and would jump at the chance to sign a new deal, the Swansea Independent has said amid recent rumours.

Swansea City have brought 24-year-old striker Cullen through their youth ranks and into the first-team in recent seasons.

Last season was his first of regular minutes with the Swans, notching nine goals in 32 games across all competitions. He’s now played 74 times for the club across all competitions but amid some new striker signings, there have been some questions over his future.

Cullen has been linked with Championship rivals Stoke City and Hull City too, though Tigers boss Liam Rosenior didn’t hesitate to dismiss the rumour.

Now, the Swansea Independent has shed light on the player’s stance. They state that Tenby-born Cullen is more than happy at Swansea City and with his current contract up next summer, he would jump at the chance to pen fresh terms with the club.

They also add that no approaches have been made for Cullen.

1 of 25 Whose stadium has a higher capacity? Spurs Arsenal

The fight for a place

Joel Piroe and Jerry Yates look to be Michael Duff’s preferred striker partnership at this stage, so Cullen has an uphill battle to get into the team. Another summer signing in Mykola Kukharevych only provides added competition too.

Cullen’s ability to play as a winger could give him an avenue into the side but with Duff religiously using wing-backs, only a change in system could see him come into the team out wide.

He’s proven he can be a solid goalscorer at Championship level if given the chances though. Time will tell if Duff sees a regular place for him in his plans but Cullen seems more than willing to fight for his spot in the side moving forward.