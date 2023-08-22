Sunderland now face competition from Belgium’s top division in the race to sign Ukrainian striker Nazariy Rusyn, as per TaTOTake (via @ZoryaLondonsk).

Rusyn, 24, has one goal in two league games so far this season.

The Ukrainian international has missed the last couple of games for Zorya through injury, but it set to return to their squad this week for their Europa League qualification game, as per the latest update.

Last season Rusyn managed 13 goals and six assists in Ukraine’s top tier making 30 league appearances along the way.

His performances have caught the eye of Sunderland who have had quite persistent interest for sometime now. But, it now appears a side in Belgium’s top tier have entered the frame for his signature providing the Championship side with fresh competition.

RUSYN LATEST 🧐 TaToTake reporting that in addition to 3 offers from Sunderland for the Zorya FW, a club from Belgium’s top flight are also showing interest 🇧🇪 They add that chances of Shakhtar signing him are low He’s currently w/ Zorya Luhansk ahead of their UEL PO v Slavia pic.twitter.com/sQuOH4VGl4 — Zorya Londonsk (@ZoryaLondonsk) August 22, 2023

Getting it over the line

The report states Sunderland have already made three bids for Rusyn and that suggests at the moment the Black Cats are struggling to meet Zorya’s valuation.

Tony Mowbray’s side desperately need a striker who can come in and hit the ground running this season with Ross Stewart still sidelined, Eliezer Mayenda injured and Luis Hemir seemingly not ready yet.

There are ten days left of the summer window and Sunderland have been needing a striker for well over a year now. It’ll be interesting to see if the Black Cats manage to address their issues in this department before it’s too late.

The Wearsiders have had a slow start to the season, they did win last weekend against Rotherham United, but the early signs suggest Sunderland may struggle to mount another top six push unless they bring in further additions.

Fans can only sit and hope the recruitment team do the magic between now and next Friday. Up next for Sunderland is a trip to Coventry City this weekend.