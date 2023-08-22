Striker eyed by PL clubs and more: Every Bristol City transfer rumour so far this month

Bristol City have taken four points from their first three games of the new Championship season, losing to Birmingham City last time out.

The Robins started their summer transfer with four signings in fairly quick succession but incomings have slowed since. The club’s most notable saga has come to an end with Alex Scott‘s move to Bournemouth sealed, but the hope will be that more business is to follow after his high-profile departure.

While the teenager has moved onto bigger things, there are other Bristol City players to have drawn interest this month.

The club’s academy graduates continue to draw admiring glances with Sam Bell and Zak Vyner both linked with new clubs.

Bell has caught the eye of Premier League quartet Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Wolves, it has been said. Scottish Premiership giants Rangers are also admirers of the striker, while they’re also among those credited with interest in Vyner.

Alongside the Gers, fellow Championship side Southampton and Premier League new boys Luton Town were also linked.

It hasn’t just been about potential departures though, plenty of targets have been linked too. George Thomason won’t be coming to Ashton Gate though after opting to pen a new Bolton Wanderers contract amid a bid from the Robins.

Other midfielders in the form of Cameron Brannagan and Adam Murphy have been linked too. Oxford United star Brannagan’s links have been played down, but Irish talent looks like a promising target for Bristol City after rumours emerged from Ireland.

Alan Nixon said on his Patreon that City were keen on Barnsley’s Callum Styles too but like the Brannagan rumours, they were played down, this time by Tykes boss Neill Collins.

Last but not least, West Brom’s versatile talent Taylor Gardner-Hickman is said to be a loan target for Bristol City. Nigel Pearson wants more options on the right and in midfield and Gardner-Hickman is more than capable of both of those roles.