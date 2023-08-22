Jun0ho, 20, currently plays for South Korean outfit Daejeon Hana Citizen and also the South Korean U20 side, whom he represented in the U20 World Cup this year.

StokeonTrent Live recently relayed the news coming out of South Korea that Stoke City were stepping up their interest in the young attacking midfielder, and now Football Insider are claiming that the Potters are in ‘advanced talks’ to bring the player to England.

Their report adds that Jun-ho is ‘one of the best young prospects to emerge from South Korea in recent years’ and that he’s attracted interest from a number of European clubs this summer.

But it looks like Stoke City are the most keen, and Alex Neil could yet make Jun-ho his 12th signing of the summer so far.

An exciting signing…

Stoke City have really gone for it this summer. They’ve spared no time in getting themselves ready for this 2023/24 campaign, and they’ve made some impressive signings too.

Neil’s side aren’t just signing bodies, but they’re signing quality names, and a lot of younger players too, with Jun-ho potentially becoming another exciting addition to this exciting Stoke City side.

It’ll no doubt take some time for Jun-ho to adapt to the English game and for Neil to get his new-look side properly gelling and performing as a team.

But Stoke City are definitely on the up and they’re putting in some impressive performances in the Championship, with the Potters having won two of their opening three.

Up next for Stoke is a trip to The Den to face Gary Rowett’s Millwall this weekend.