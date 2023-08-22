Southampton had made a £10m offer for Swansea City defender Nathan Wood, says journalist Mark McAdam.

Wood, 21, is one of several Swansea City players linked with a move to Southampton this summer.

Former Swans boss Russell Martin made the switch earlier in the summer and he’s so far signed four new players, with one of them being released former Swansea defender Ryan Manning.

And it looks like Wood could be the next to make the move to St Mary’s with Sky Sports’ McAdam revealing that the Saints have made a £10million offer – of which, £7million would be as an initial payment, with the rest following in add-ons.

McAdam tweeted:

Southampton have made a £10 million pound offer for Swansea defender Nathan Wood. Initial payment is £7 million with the rest made up in add-ons. The 21 year old defender was signed by Saints boss Russell Martin last summer for just 250k when he was at Swansea. #saintsfc — Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) August 22, 2023

Wood arrived at Swansea City from Middlesbrough in 2022. He went on to play 40 times in the Championship last season and he’s since featured in all three of the Swans’ league fixtures this time round too.

Earlier in the year, Fabrizio Romano revealed that both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur had an interest in Wood, with Brentford having been linked earlier in the summer.

Wood to Southampton?

Martin had a very good thing going at Swansea City. Those players quickly adopted his style of play and it’s no surprise to see Martin raiding his former club for new signings this summer.

It’s been a relatively subdued summer transfer window for the Saints. But Martin has made some strong signigns still, with the club bringing in money from the sales of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia as well.

And now with less than two weeks left of the window, it looks like Southampton could hit the transfer market, and Wood would be a very promising signing.

He’s young and has plenty of potential, and he performs well in Martin’s style of play – but whether Swansea want to entertain offers for Wood remains to be seen.