Southampton could turn to 28-year-old as they look to further bolster ranks

Southampton are interested in a move for Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

Southampton could launch a swoop for the Scottish Premiership hotshot before the end of the transfer window.

Shankland, 28, is a Scotland international with five caps under his belt so far in his career and still has two years left on his contract at Hearts.

TEAMtalk claim the Saints have lodged an ‘enquiry’ regarding his potential availability before the transfer deadline on Friday 1st September. The player has also been attracting attention from Saudi Arabia this summer.

Southampton striker target emerges

Southampton could see Shankland as someone to add more competition and depth to their options at the top end of the pitch.

Russell Martin’s side have picked up seven points from their opening three league fixtures following their relegation from the Premier League last term as they eye an immediate promotion back from the Championship.

Shankland has played for his current club since July last year and penned a three-year deal with the Edinburgh outfit. He scored 28 goals in all competitions in the last campaign, 24 of which came in the league, and has already found the net four times so far this season.

Prior to his move to the Jam Tarts, he spent a year in Belgium at Beerschot having previously fired 40 goals in 74 outings For Dundee United.

The attacker has also had stints in the past at Queen’s Park, Aberdeen, St Mirren, Greenock Morton and Ayr United and has never played in England before.

Southampton are being linked now and have until the end of the month to bring in any more additions to bolster their ranks. They are back in action this weekend with a home clash against QPR.