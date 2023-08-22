Southampton are closing in on the signing of FC Groningen midfielder Johan Hove, reports claim.

Hove, 22, only joined Dutch side FC Groningen in January this year. The club signed him from Norwegian outfit Stromsgodset and he featured 18 times in the second half of the 2022/23 Eredivisie season, scoring twice before his side’s eventual relegation.

Now, reports coming out of Norway (via Sport Witness) have revealed that Hove has a relegation release clause and that the former Norway U21 man is closing in a move to Southampton.

He looks set to become Russell Martin’s fifth summer signing, joining the likes of Shea Charles, Joe Lumley, Ryan Manning, and Flynn Downes in signing for the south coast club.

So far this season, Southampton have taken seven points from their opening three league games of the campaign, also recently overseeing the sales of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia to West Ham and Chelsea respectively.

Hove to Southampton

Hove is obviously a fairly unknown player. But in Norway with Stromsgodset, he really shone, scoring 30 goals from central midfield and assisting a further 10 in 125 total outings for the club.

He’s a player who can play either as a more defensive midfielder or as an attacking one, but given the recent arrival of Downes and given Hove’s proven scoring record in the past, we could see him deployed in a more attacking role at Southampton.

Southampton are steadily putting together a solid transfer window after a subdued start, and given their recent player sales, we could yet see a few more new faces arriving at St Mary’s before the September 1st transfer deadline.

Southampton return to action at home v QPR this weekend.