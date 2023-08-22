Rotherham United keeping tabs on transfer-listed Luton Town man

Rotherham United are interested in Luton Town striker Admiral Muskwe with the Hatters willing to sell, the Evening Standard has said.

25-year-old striker Muskwe has been with Luton Town since the summer of 2021, signing from Leicester City.

Since then, he’s played 26 times for the Hatters, chipping in with two goals and one assist in the process. He spent the second of half last season with Fleetwood Town, managed three goals and an assist in 14 outings with Scott Brown’s side.

Now, with Luton Town in the top-flight, Muskwe could be on the move.

The Evening Standard reports that after he wasn’t given a squad number, Muskwe is among those Luton will listen to offers for. That has piqued the interests of Rotherham United, and while a sale is preferred, the Hatters are open to a loan.

The report says the Millers are keeping tabs on his situation with an exit on the cards before the end of the window.

A chance to prove himself?

Muskwe looked promising for Leicester City’s U21s but he hasn’t found goalscoring form in senior football.

Spells with Wycombe Wanderers, Swindon Town and Fleetwood Town haven’t been particularly prolific, nor as he found success with Luton Town. However, with a fresh start away from Kenilworth Road and a shot at more regular minutes, there’s no reason why the Zimbabwe international can’t come good on his potential and find some form in front of goal.

Matt Taylor’s current options at the top of the pitch consist of Jordan Hugill, Tom Eaves, Georgie Kelly and Joshua Kayode. With Hugill holding down the starting spot in the early stages of the season, it could be that a move for Muskwe opens the door for someone to head out before the end of the window.