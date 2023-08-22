Report shares the one position that West Brom boss Corberan wants to bolster before September 1st

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is keen to add ‘extra quality’ in central midfield before September 1st, reports Express & Star.

This morning, reports emerged claiming that Bristol City had held talks with West Brom over a possible deal for Baggies academy product Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

That story has since been confirmed by Express & Star who add that West Brom are open to offers for the 21-year-old, with the club having been in need of extra funding throughout the summer.

But whether the Baggies will entertain a loan deal remains to be seen. The same report also adds that West Brom are keen to move on certain other players on this summer, with journalist Darren Witcoop claiming that Grady Diangana and Nathaniel Chalobah are two names up for sale.

And Express & Star have also revealed that Corberan is keen to add some new quality to his central midfield department before the end of the summer transfer window.

Tom Rogic and Jake Livermore were among the departees at the end of last season, and should Chalobah and Gardner-Hickman leave as well, it’ll leave Corberan with just Okay Yokuslu, Jayson Molumby, and Alex Mowatt as options to deploy in front of the defence; potentially as well John Swift, though he’s favoured in a more attacking role.

A balanced side

Most teams want two or maybe three first-team players in each position. West Brom mostly have that, but whether they have enough quality throughout each position remains to be seen.

Chalobah and Gardner-Hickman are two useful players, but both could perhaps be improved on and it looks like that’s what Corberan wants to do before September 1st.

He has two very good starters in Yokuslu and Molumby and a decent back up option in Mowatt, but should one of Yokuslu or Molumby get injured – as happened in the second half of last season – then Corberan would all of a sudden be very light in midfield.

Who West Brom might bring in remains to be seen, but it looks like there could be some comigns and goings at The Hawthorns in the next week or so.