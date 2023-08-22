Report debunks emerging Nathan Wood to Southampton claim with Swansea City’s stance shared

Swansea City are yet to receive a bid from Southampton for defender Nathan Wood, reports Wales Online.

Earlier this morning, it was claimed that Southampton had submitted a £10million bid for Swansea City’s 21-year-old centre-back Wood, who joined from Middlesbrough last summer.

But Wales Online are reporting that, whilst Southampton’s interest in Wood is genuine, the Swans are yet to receive a bid from Southampton.

The same report adds that Wood is out of contract next summer but that Swansea have the option to extend his stay by a further year, and that Michael Duff’s side are eager to keep hold of Wood beyond this summer’s transfer window.

Wood featured 40 times in the Championship last season and has since played in all three of his side’s league fixtures this time round.

His form last season captured the attention of both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, with Brentford having been linked earlier this summer too.

Wood to Southampton

The source of Southampton’s bid was a trusted one and so this emerging claim is a surprising one.

Wales Online are another trusted outlet and one that is perhaps closer to Swansea City, so this latest claim seems like the more genuine one.

But Southampton’s interest is real and we could yet see the Saints launch a bid in the coming weeks, with Russell Martin clearly keen on the player who he got the best out of last season.

Whether or not Swansea would be open to selling is the question, and selling so close to the end of the summer transfer window as well.

But Wood to St Mary’s is a potential move to keep an eye on as we approach deadline day.