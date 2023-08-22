QPR centre-back Jake Clarke-Salter made his return to action in a development side game yesterday, reports West London Sport.

Clarke-Salter, 25, sustained an injury in QPR’s first pre-season friendly against Slavia Prague back in July, and he hasn’t featured for the first-team since.

But the former Chelsea youngster played the first half of a development side game last night, as per West London Sport; a game which ended in a 4-2 win over Coventry City.

Clarke-Salter is one of a few first-team players currently carrying injuries and knocks, with fellow centre-back Jimmy Dunne also sidelined, whilst Lyndon Dykes missed the last outing v Ipswich Town.

Gareth Ainsworth has been forced to bring in Steve Cook to provide cover at centre-back, with summer signing Morgan Fox having filled in alongside the experience former Nottingham Forest man.

A welcome return

Clarke-Salter has often been plagued by injury. He struggled last time round, being limited to just 16 appearances in the Championship, but he showed his quality when he was available.

And his eventual return for QPR will be a huge plus for Ainsworth, who also has Jimmy Dunne to welcome back into the side at some point.

When all of Ainsworth’s centre-back options are fit and available, there could be a bit of a selection headache for the QPR boss, but it’s certainly a nice problem to have when your side is struggling.

Expect Clarke-Salter to be eased back into action, but if he can go the rest of the season without any issues, then it would be really great for both his development and for his side.

QPR return to action away at Southampton this weekend, in what is going to be another very tough outing for the R’s.