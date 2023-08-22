Premier League midfielder eyed and more: Every Middlesbrough transfer rumour so far this month

Middlesbrough haven’t had the start to the season they would have hoped for but new signings should help get Michael Carrick’s side back on track.

Middlesbrough are still searching for their first league win after two defeats and a draw to start their season. They’re through to the second round of the EFL Cup after beating Huddersfield Town earlier this month but could only manage a 1-1 draw versus the Terriers at the weekend.

More new signings are needed at the Riverside and a good few have been linked over the course of August thus far, some of which have already moved.

Emmanuel Latte Lath emerged as a Boro target earlier in the month and he has since signed and made his debut, playing 87 minutes against Huddersfield. Another rumoured target was Flynn Downes and while he has made a switch, it wasn’t to Boro. He’s signed for Southampton on loan instead.

A departure that has gone through is that of Chuba Akpom in one of the division’s most notable pieces of business this summer. After netting 29 goals in 42 games across all competitions last season, the 27-year-old joined Dutch giants Ajax after an RC Lens switch fell through.

Paddy McNair also drew European interest from Serie B side Como 1907, but nothing has come of that yet.

A few targets have emerged on the radar at the Riverside over the course of this month too.

The most notable link has been with Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill, who starred in the Clarets’ title-winning 2022/23 campaign but could find chances limited back in the Premier League after some new midfield additions. Wolves, Everton, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Leeds United are all claimed to be admirers too.

A couple of strikers have been linked with Middlesbrough as well but as of yet, nothing further has come of the rumours.

Corinthians prodigy Arthur Sousa has been mentioned as a target, as has former Premier League striker Josh King, who now plays in Turkey with Super Lig giants Fenerbahce.