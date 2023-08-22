Peterborough United in line for potential windfall as Manchester United eye former player Ivan Toney

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, and former club Peterborough United would be entitled to 30% of any transfer fee received.

Toney, 28, left Peterborough United for Brentford in 2020. The Englishman has since scored 68 goals in 124 total outings for the Bees, firing them to promotion from the Championship in 2021.

He’s since established himself in the Premier League too, scoring 12 in his first season playing top flight football, and then 20 in the last campaign.

And now Football Transfers have revealed that Manchester United are looking into a possible deal for Toney in the January transfer window next year, which could mean good news for League One side Peterborough United.

As per a previous report from Peterborough Telegraph, Posh are due 30% of any future transfer fee that Brentford receive for Toney; but of the sum that Peterborough receive, 30% would be owed to Newcastle United whom Posh signed Toney from in 2018.

Darren Ferguson’s Peterborough United have already received several windfalls from Brentford regarding the 2020 sale of Toney, receiving £1million after the Bees’ promotion in 2021.

A sizebale sum

Toney has really proven his worth in the Premier League, and how much he could go for remains to be seen.

But either way, it looks like Posh could be in line for a big sum of money. Toney scored 20 Premier League goals last season and players who can do that aren’t cheap.

So for Ferguson’s side, they might yet be praying that Brentford don’t play hard ball come January, and that they sell up should United come calling.

With Brentford having to pay Posh 30% of the deal though, Brentford may hold out for a larger sum so that they too get a good deal out of the potential sale.

It’s a tricky one, but for Peterborough United, there could be a very healthy sum of money lying ahead.