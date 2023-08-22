Millwall man could return v Stoke City but midfielder’s injury progress is ‘slow’, Rowett says

Millwall could have Joe Bryan available against Stoke City but Casper de Norre is looking at another week on the sidelines, Gary Rowett has told the South London Press.

Millwall’s summer signings Bryan and de Norre both started the first two games of the Championship season before missing out completely as the Lions lost 3-1 away at Norwich City over the weekend.

Duncan Watmore came in on the left-hand side while George Saville started in the middle alongside Billy Mitchell.

Stoke City are up next for Rowett’s men and they’ll be keen to get back on track after three consecutive defeats across all competitions. Now, ahead of the clash with the Potters, and update has emerged on the fitness of Bryan and de Norre.

Speaking with the South London Press, Rowett said that while Bryan could be back in contention, Belgian midfielder de Norre looks set to remain out for another week. A final decision hasn’t been made on the latter yet though.

He said:

“I think Joe should be okay. He just took a bang, and jarred his back and neck a little bit. It was one of those that it was too soon to play in the game. That has settled down quite well.

“He should be fine, I would think, for the latter end of the week but we’ll see how he trains.”

On de Norre, Rowett later added:

“Casper probably might need another week. We haven’t ruled him out yet but I imagine he would need another week. He is making slow progress from his back injury but should be next week that he’s back fine.”

In their absence

If Bryan isn’t deemed ready to start, Watmore may well keep his spot in the side. The hope will be that he is fit to return though, offering a more natural option in that left wing-back spot for Rowett.

As for de Norre, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Saville stays in the starting XI too. There are more options for Rowett to pick from there, with George Evans coming on for Mitchell last weekend while Ryan Leonard remained an unused substitute in the defeat.

Fingers crossed the next week can see de Norre make some more progress on his back problem though as he looks to settle in England quickly and become an influential player at The Den.