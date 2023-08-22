Middlesbrough, West Brom, QPR among sides eyeing out of favour PL midfielder

Hayden, 28, is down the pecking order at Newcastle United and is among those available for transfer this summer.

He’s under contract until 2026 but the Magpies have plenty of options in midfield, leaving Hayden out of favour.

The Championship seems a likely destination for the former Arsenal and Hull City man and now, Football Insider reports that Hayden is drawing interest from a quartet of second-tier sides.

They claim that Middlesbrough, West Brom, QPR and Millwall have all identified Hayden as a top target this summer. All four sides are showing an interest in signing him on loan after he endured an injury-hit campaign with Norwich City last time out.

Hayden has 118 Premier League appearances to his name and has filled in at centre-back and right-back before, though his primary role is defensive midfield.

A solid addition

On the surface, Hayden might not seem like the most inspiring signing. He’s down the pecking order and training away from the first-team at Newcastle and last season, he spent a fair while on the sidelines through injury.

However, the defensive midfielder was a key player for the Magpies under Rafael Benitez. He played an important role in getting them back to the Premier League and consolidating their place there, with his combative play style and determination in the middle of the park making him a popular figure among supporters.

At 28, he’s still got time to get back to his best after a tough couple of seasons and with a move to the Championship, he could thrive again if fit. Time will tell just where he ends up but if one of Middlesbrough, West Brom, QPR or Millwall can get Hayden and get him back to the top of his game, he could be a really useful asset this season.