Mansfield Town in talks over loan deal for Championship defender

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has said that the club are trying to land a Championship defender on loan.

Mansfield Town are in the hunt for more additions before the end of the transfer window to ensure their squad is strong enough to mount a promotion push from League Two.

The Stags have picked up six points from their opening four league outings and are yet to lose yet this season.

Clough has provided this transfer update to the Chad: “We are looking at youth rather than experience and the lad is at a Championship club. We are negotiating with a club but things aren’t quite right from our point of view. We will revisit it this week and see if we can tweak it a little bit so it’s a bit fairer.”

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich Town sign Panutche Camara from last summer? Peterborough United Plymouth Argyle Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday

Mansfield eyeing defender

As Clough has alluded to, the player in question who Mansfield are interested in signing on loan is a youngster from the second tier. However, there is still work to be done with the deal. The transfer deadline is at 11pm on Friday 1st September which gives the fourth tier outfit over a week to strike something.

The Stags are in need of a new centre-back following an injury that Alfie Kilgour has picked up recently. The former Bristol Rovers is expected to be out of action on a long-term basis.

Experienced stalwart Aden Flint has arrived at Field Mill already this summer to bolster Clough’s defensive department following his exit from Stoke City. However, they are still a bit short in that area and could do with another option to make sure they are prepared for the number of fixtures that are coming their way.

Mansfield drew 1-1 away at Grimsby Town last time out with attacker Rhys Oates on the scoresheet. They are back in action this Saturday at home to Stockport County.