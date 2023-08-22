Leicester City youngster Luke Thomas could leave the club on loan this summer, reports talkSPORT.

Thomas, 22, is a product of the Leicester City youth academy. He rose through the ranks and eventually made his first-team debut during the 2019/20 season, having since racked up 85 total appearances for the Foxes’ first-team

But the left-back looks to have fallen down the pecking order this summer. He’s yet to make his debut for Enzo Maresca, having been an unused substitute in the club’s last two outings.

And talkSPORT are reporting that Thomas is ‘keen to play first-team football and may explore the possibility of heading out on loan’ this summer.

Maresca has some good options at left-back in Callum Doyle, Victor Kristiansen, and James Justin, with Manchester City loanee Doyle so far having that position locked down.

1 of 20 Whose stadium is this? Barnsley Bristol City Ipswich Town Oxford United

A loan exit?

Thomas, for a 21 year old academy product, has a fair bit of experience.

And he’s got a lot of experience in the Premier League, so for a Championship club maybe, he could be a very good potential signing.

He’s a very dynamic and contemporary left-back in that he’s someone who can burst forward and contribute in attack, but he also does the basics of defending very well too.

With so many options at left-back, it seems fair that Leicester would look for a temporary club for Thomas, and given his pedigree, he shouldn’t be short of suitors should the Foxes decide to loan him out.

Leicester City have started the season well and Maresca might be keen to keep as much depth in his first-team as possible. But if Thomas pushes for a move away, then him leaving on loan for the season could be the best outcome for all involved.