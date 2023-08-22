Leeds United want to bring in midfielder Lewis O’Brien from Nottingham Forest, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Leeds United were admirers of O’Brien while he was starring at Huddersfield Town but now, he’s on the books at Nottingham Forest. He earned his move to the City Ground following their promotion to the Premier League but regular chances have eluded him, even spending time on loan at D.C. United earlier this year.

Now though, O’Brien is back with Forest and remains down the pecking order. But, he could be on the move again.

Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon that Leeds United want to bring the 24-year-old to Elland Road before the window slams shut at 11pm on September 1st.

Given his place in the pecking order, you would think that a deal for O’Brien is certainly feasible. He’s starred at Championship level and deserves more game time than he’s getting under Steve Cooper at Forest.

Ready to star again?

O’Brien has had a tough year since his move to Nottingham Forest. He was a Championship player many had touted for success in the top-flight but after a whole host of signings at the City Ground, he struggled to make an impact in the limited chances he was given.

A step back down to the second-tier could be best for him. It would allow the midfielder to find regular minutes again, hopefully allowing him to get his confidence back and to get back to the top of his game.

With Leeds United, he would be in with a decent chance of getting back to the top-flight too. Time will tell if the interest in a deal advances but this could be a deal that works fore everyone.