Archer thrived on loan at Middlesbrough over the second half of last season but with the striker still down the pecking order at Aston Villa, speculation over a potential exit has been rife in recent weeks.

Leeds United are among those to have been said keen, as are Premier League new boys Sheffield United. Southampton were said to have joined the chase earlier this week too. Now though, new claims have emerged over the interest in Archer.

Football League World claims that Leeds United and the Blades are the frontrunners for his signature amid plenty of interest.

Not only that, but they play down the links with Southampton too. The Saints could be in the market for another striker if Che Adams moves on but it this stage, they say Archer is not a target.

21-year-old Archer managed 11 goals and six assists in 23 games for Middlesbrough over the second half of last season.

1 of 20 Whose stadium is this? Barnsley Bristol City Ipswich Town Oxford United

On the move?

While it seems likely that Archer leaves Villa before the end of the window, it feels like he’s ready for a shot in the top-flight.

He’s proven himself at Championship level in spells with Middlesbrough and Preston North End now, so with game time likely at Sheffield United, few would blame him for taking up the chance to join them and test himself in the Premier League.

However, Leeds United are a sizeable club and given their ambitions of returning to the top-flight, a move there could prove attractive too. Time will tell just how Archer’s situation pans out, but the Villa striker would be a good signing for either side.