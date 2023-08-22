Leeds United are closing in on a £5.5million move for Rangers and Finland midfielder Glen Kamara, reports The Scottish Sun.

Leeds United have been linked with the 27-year-old Kamara throughout the summer.

The Finnish international has been left out of first-team action at Rangers so far this season having fallen out of favour under current boss Michael Beale.

But The Scottish Sun are now reporting that Kamara is ‘closing in’ on a £5.5million move to Leeds United, where he looks set to become Daniel Farke’s fifth summer signing.

Their report says that Leeds have ‘stepped up their efforts in the last 24 hours’, but that Leeds still face competition from Coventry City and Middlesbrough who’ve also held talks with Kamara’s representatives.

The Scottish Sun also add that talks are at an ‘advanced stage’ with Kamara looking destined to leave Ibrox after four-and-a-half years at the club.

A solid signing

Kamara proved his worth at Rangers. He racked up almost 200 appearances for the club, playing more than 50 total games in both the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons, and winning two titles along the way.

His Rangers exile is surprising but he’s at a good age to join a new club and really hit the ground running.

Leeds have started slowly but Kamara’s arrival should give everyone a boost, and his presence in midfield should really give the club an edge following departures of names like Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams.

For the likes of Coventry and Middlesbrough, missing out of Kamara is a blow; especially for Boro who’ve started poorly.

But there’s time left in the window and both teams have money to spend following player sales this summer. But it’s Leeds who look set to win the race for summer-long target Kamara.