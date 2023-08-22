AFC Wimbledon want a fee of around £1.2million for striker Ali Al-Hamadi amid interest from Barnsley and Rotherham United, as per Darren Witcoop.

Al-Hamadi, 21, joined AFC Wimbledon last January from League One side Wycombe Wanderers.

He went on to make 19 fourth tier appearances for his new club in the second half of last season, scoring ten goals and getting one assist.

Despite only having been on the move at the start of the year, earlier this summer a report suggested Championship duo Bristol City and Preston North End were keeping tabs on the Iraq international. However, that interest didn’t materialise.

But, now it seems Barnsley have had a bid rejected for the striker with second tier side Rotherham United monitoring the situation. It is said AFC Wimbledon want £1.2million with a decent sell-on clause owed to Wycombe Wanderers should he leave this summer.

Promising signs

Al-Hamadi hasn’t had loads of senior experience yet, but last season was a promising experience and considering it was in a poor Wimbledon side, the goals were even more impressive.

He is yet to prove he is capable of performing at a higher level than League Two, but given his age and recent record he should have very few problems adjusting to life in the third tier should a move occur this summer.

Barnsley could do with extra firepower up top and it appears they remain keen on striking a deal despite their recent rejected bid.

It remains to be seen whether any side will meet Wimbledon’s asking price before next week’s deadline, but this is definitely one to keep an eye on over the next ten days.