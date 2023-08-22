‘Last stages’: Hull City owner offers insight into Aston Villa double deal as Tigers chase ‘top players’

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali says he is pushing to get deals for Aston Villa duo Keinan Davis and Jaden Philogene over the line before September 1st.

Both Philogene and Davis have been linked with moves from Aston Villa to Hull City over the past few days.

Philogene was the first to be linked before it was then revealed that Hull were also pursuing a deal for Davis, which could cost the Tigers up to £6million.

And speaking to Hull Live about the state of play regarding these two deals, owner Ilicali had this to say:

“I can say that these are top, top players. I am using all of my efforts to finish these two deals. We are in the last stages of the deal, we are very near to finishing Philogene.

“With Davis, we came to a remarkable point in the transfer. Here, I have to thank Liam [Rosenior] because we started a journey with Liam, I’ve believed in him from the first minute and I felt he would be the perfect guy for our team’s future.”

Ilicali continued to speak fondly of Hull City boss Liam Rosenior and his methods. Rosenior said his style of play at Hull City was a deciding factor for Burnley who recently sent Scott Twine on loan to the club.

Ilicali continued:

“He [Rosenior] proved this with the way he plays football and the way he approached the players. I am using his big success in the deals I am doing, and thankfully, we have the best coach in the league. Thankfully, these clever boys understand Liam’s philosophy because they are watching us, they see that this team is playing high-quality football.”

1 of 20 Whose stadium is this? Barnsley Bristol City Ipswich Town Oxford United

Ambitious Hull…

Ilicali has really delivered on all of his Hull City promises. He oversaw a busy summer last time round and despite an expected, quieter summer this year, he’s still given Rosenior backing.

And it looks like Hull are saving the best till last with Philogene and Davis two potentially very exciting signings.

The pair are still young and they both have experience of the Championship, so they should be able to slot into the Hull first-team right away.

If the Tigers can get these deals over the line then it’ll make for another successful and ambitious summer transfer window for the club.